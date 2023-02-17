San Miguel survives giant scare from Ginebra

SAN Miguel survived a late charge by Barangay Ginebra to escape with a 102-99 win on Friday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen threatened to run away with the win after leading by as many as 13 before Scottie Thompson capped a late Ginebra comeback with a steal and a basket that cut the deficit to one, 100-99, with 26.7 seconds left.

Import Cameron Clark, however, saved the day for the Beermen, nailing a lay-up off an assist by Simon Encisco with 8.8 seconds remaining to extend the lead back to three.

Nards Pinto missed a three-pointer in Ginebra’s last possession and, after the Kings recovered the rebound, threw the ball away as the final seconds ticked away.

With the close win, San Miguel rejoined TNT at the top of the team standings with 7-1 win-loss records heading to their marquee match-up on Sunday, while dealing Ginebra its second straight defeat.

Clark finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds while CJ Perez had 20 points in the morale-boosting victory that moved the Beermen closer to a quarterfinal berth in Jorge Gallent's first full conference in charge.

“Ginebra is tough. It’s a never-say-die team, and it’s well-coached. For us to win, we have to play 48 minutes of basketball and not give them a chance to take advantage of our lapses,” said Gallent.

June Mar Fajardo added 12 points and 18 rebounds, and Vic Manuel had 10 in his best game since coming back from an injury.

The loss spoiled the effort of Christian Standhardinger, who had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the absence of the injured Japeth Aguilar. Justin Brownlee had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, while Jeremiah Gray had 14 points for Ginebra.

The Gin Kings’ comeback bid would have come early if not for a huge defensive play by Clark, who came away with a chasedown block against Thompson with 2:32 remaining. He scored in the next offensive play with a slam as San Miguel grabbed a 98-87 lead.

Ginebra responded with 10 straight points including a three by Nards Pinto, but couldn't complete the job.

The scores:

San Miguel 102 – Clark 35, Perez 20, Fajardo 12, Manuel 10, Lassiter 8, Enciso 6, Cruz 5, Brondial 4, Ross 2, Bulanadi 0, Tautuaa 0.

Barangay Ginebra 99 – Standhardinger 29, Brownlee 21, Gray 14, Thompson 13, Malonzo 9, Pringle 6, Pinto 6, Mariano 1, Tenorio 0.

Quarters: 24-21; 50-47; 82-72; 102-99.