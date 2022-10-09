Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SMB frustrates Meralco to arrange title duel with TNT

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    JEFF Manday came alive and led San Miguel past Meralco, 15-12, and into the finals of Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Malabon.

    Manday topped the Beermen for eight points as he scored more than half of their output in the win that denied the Bolts a chance of repeating as leg winner.

    Joseph Manlangit finished with five for Meralco, which only got a single basket from big man and leading scorer Alfred Batino.

    The Beermen was also in the finals of Leg 2, but lost to the Cavitex Braves.

    They will meet TNT Tropang Giga for all the marbles and the P100,000 prize money.

    Winner of the opening leg, the Tropang Giga downed Platinum Karaoke in the other semifinal match, 14-12, as Almond Vosotros again delivered for the team with eight points.

    Lervin FloresLervin Flores and the Tropang Giga look to add to their collection.

    The scores

    Semis 1

    SMB (15) – Manday 8, Bono 3, Comboy 3, Verano 1.

    Meralco (12) – Manlangit 5, Caduyac 4, De Vera 2, Batino 1.

    Semis 2

    TNT (14) – Vosotros 8, Acuno 3, Mendoza 2, Flores 1.

    Platinum Karaoke (12) – Andrada 5, Tumalip 3, Silva 3, Banal 1.

