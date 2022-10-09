Brian Goorjian looks forward to coaching matchup with Tim Cone

RESPECT begets respect.

The feeling is mutual as far as Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian is concerned, saying he regards Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone in high esteem going to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup showdown between the league’s hottest team and the country’s most popular ballclub on Sunday.

Goorjian, 69, referred to his American counterpart as a ‘developer of talent,’ and has heard a lot of good things about what Cone had done in the PBA and for Philippine basketball in general.

“The reputation he’s built you hear through all of Asia, all through the United States, He’s just a very well respected man, as a coach, as a man,” said the Bay Area Dragons mentor, who is also head coach of the Australian national team.

“So as a coach, it’s fantastic to get the opportunity to play against a team like that and a coach like that.”

Fan favorite Ginebra and guest team Bay Area clash. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Dragons are undefeated so far in four games to share the lead with idle Magnolia.

The Kings on the other hand, registered their first win in the conference with a 99-91 beating of Meralco heading to their showdown with the Dragons.

Asked about his coaching matchup with Goorjian, the most accomplished coach in the history of Australia NBL, the 64-year-old Cone downplayed the rivalry, adding he has so much respect on what the Bay Area coach had accomplished both in Australia and internationally.

“He’s a fantastic coach and I have fun watching their (Dragons) games because I feel there are things we can pick up from watching them,” said Cone.

The coaches haven’t met personally, but Goorjian heard about Cone’s presence with the Miami Heat coaching staff when he was still in the US and watched the Summer League games.

“From our side, staff, and everybody, nothing but respect for what he’s done here, and what he’s done with his team,” said Goorjian.

“We know they’re the fan favorite, so it should be a great atmosphere. Again, we could make this a contest.”

