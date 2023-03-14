SMB big man June Mar Fajardo diagnosed with MCL injury

JUNE Mar Fajardo was diagnosed with an MCL injury and will not be available for the early part of the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs.

The injury was confirmed following the MRI done on the six-time MVP upon his arrival from Japan following San Miguel's campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week.

"Yes, it's MCL," said San Miguel therapist Edward Bacason on Tuesday. "But no surgery."

Team manager Gee Abanilla also confirmed the bad news and said the 6-foot-11 center will be out for a while, including the playoffs which begins either Sunday or Wednesday next week.

"MCL Grade 3 and will be out for about six weeks depending on how he responds to his rehab," Abanilla shared.

The 32-year-old Cebuano big man suffered the injury following a collision with Ryukyu import Jack Cooley just 21 seconds into their game in the EASL two weeks ago.

Fajardo no longer played in the tournament after hurting his knee.

"May certain period ng immobilization and then strengthening na," said Bacason.

The San Miguel therapist hopes everything will be fine for the big man in six weeks' time, meaning Fajardo could return in action if ever the Beermen advanced to the finals.

The Beermen are currently in solo third place with a 7-2 record and will face NLEX Road Warriors and Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the last week of the eliminations.

"Every two weeks ang assessment ni Doc (George) Canlas. Hopefully, he can return in six weeks," Bacason said.

"I really hope he recovers well," added Abanilla.