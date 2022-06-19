Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 19
    PBA

    It’s SMB against TNT in Leg 5 final of PBA 3x3 Third Conference

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    undefined
    Jeff Manday and the Beermen get past Cavitex.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ONLY San Miguel stands in the path of TNT's bid for history in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference.

    The Beermen pulled off a hard-earned 21-20 semifinal win over Cavitex to arrange a showdown with the Tropang Giga for the Leg 5 championship of the standalone tournament on Sunday at Robinsons Place in Antipolo.

    See TNT nails back-to-back PBA 3x3 leg titles with rout of Terrafirma

    The Tropang Giga cruised to the finals with a 21-15 victory over Terrafirma Dyip.

    The finals stint is the third straight for Almond Vosotros and Co.as they kept on track to become the first team to top claim three straight titles.

    Ken BonoKen Bono and the Beermen eye their second 3x3 title.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The scores:

    SMB (21) - Manday 9, Comboy 8, Bono 4, Gamalinda 0.

    Cavitex (20) - Galanza 10, Rivero 6, Saldua 2, Rangel 2.

    ---

    TNT (21) -Vosotros 8, De Leon 6, Mendoza 4, Acuno 3.

    Terrafirma (15) - Alanes 7, Cenal 3, Cachuela 3, Taladua 2.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicLeo AustriatopicNorman BlacktopicScottie ThompsontopicCalvin AbuevatopicSol MercadotopicTim Cone
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Jeff Manday and the Beermen get past Cavitex.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again