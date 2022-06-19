It’s SMB against TNT in Leg 5 final of PBA 3x3 Third Conference

ONLY San Miguel stands in the path of TNT's bid for history in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference.

The Beermen pulled off a hard-earned 21-20 semifinal win over Cavitex to arrange a showdown with the Tropang Giga for the Leg 5 championship of the standalone tournament on Sunday at Robinsons Place in Antipolo.

The Tropang Giga cruised to the finals with a 21-15 victory over Terrafirma Dyip.

The finals stint is the third straight for Almond Vosotros and Co.as they kept on track to become the first team to top claim three straight titles.

Ken Bono and the Beermen eye their second 3x3 title. PHOTO: PBA Images

The scores:

SMB (21) - Manday 9, Comboy 8, Bono 4, Gamalinda 0.

Cavitex (20) - Galanza 10, Rivero 6, Saldua 2, Rangel 2.

---

TNT (21) -Vosotros 8, De Leon 6, Mendoza 4, Acuno 3.

Terrafirma (15) - Alanes 7, Cenal 3, Cachuela 3, Taladua 2.

