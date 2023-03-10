Tyrus Hill falls short of slam dunk trophy but wins hearts of fans

PASSI CITY – Tyrus Hill won the hearts of the fans even after settling for second place in the PBA Slam Dunk Contest on Friday at the City of Passi Arena.

The Blackwater rookie lost to David Murrell by a point in the finals, his perfect 50 on a dunk where he jumped over Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo not enough to deny the Converge forward the P30,000 top prize.

“I got robbed,” Hill jokingly said when interviewed after the dunk contest.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

“It’s all good. I had fun,” Hill said.

After notching 42 in his first dunk in the eliminations, Hill executed his first 50 with a reverse slam that earned him a spot in the final.

Hill admitted his first attempt in the final where he tried to do a Vince Carter-style honey dip dunk dug him into a hole. He scored a 41 on that try.

“Probably the second-to-the-last dunk, I tried to do a honeydip like Vince Carter. He threw an elbow to the rim. Kinda didn’t get it. Then I missed a little windmill because my arm was killing me. But it was alright,” said Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hill said he wanted to get Malonzo involved after the latter, the hands-down favorite to rule the PBA All-Star side event, withdrew at the last minute, citing injury.

“In my last dunk, I was like I had to go all out. So I called that one player who pulled out in the first place, Jamie,” said Hill in jest.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Told him to go out, still involved him in the dunk contest. And just jumped over him, cleared him easily. Got another 50. Probably that dunk before Jamie messed me up. But it's alright,” said Hill.

Even Murrell thought that he had lost the dunk contest after that Hill dunk over Malonzo.

“Tyrus obviously have some great dunks. I was actually nervous when he dunked over Jamie. I was already congratulating him before my dunk. I thought he had it,” said Hill.