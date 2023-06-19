For coach RJ Jazul, foremost lesson is keeping son Sky grounded

BATANG Barangay Ginebra was enjoying a sizeable fourth-quarter lead in the Batang PBA 12-Under semifinals - big enough for the players to afford to make some mistakes.

But when Simon Jacob “Sky” Jazul forced the issue in one offensive possession, milking the clock, using a screen, and taking it all the way only to attempt a contested layup that just hit the side of the backboard and went out of bounds, it didn’t take long for coach RJ Jazul to bench the Batang Ginebra top scorer.

That just proved there’s no special treatment between father and son.

“Sanay na (akong pagalitan siya). Okay lang yan. Masarap nga pagalitan ‘to,” the elder Jazul said in jest of his 12-year-old kid.

“Kidding aside, kahit naman sino, pero syempre, you treat him as a player din,” he was quick to add. “Hindi lang syempre anak sa court. Syempre given na yun eh. Pero syempre, you have to teach everyone the same thing.”

“Kailangan mo tratuhin yung mga players na pare-pareho lahat. If you do good, if you do bad, same thing lang, kahit sino,” the Phoenix sniper continued.

Jazul saw a teachable moment in that bad play as he pulled his son aside to explain how he could’ve done it better, then relegated him to the bench shortly after.

“Oo, pero hindi lang naman sa kanya. Kahit naman sino, ‘di ba?” Jazul said when asked if he was teaching his kid a lesson. “Pag medyo nawawala ka na sa direksyon, upo ka muna, relax ka muna, cool down, think about it, and if you’re ready again, go back in.”

True enough, as Sky settled down, he came back and restored order for the Batang Gin Kings, scoring on a similar left-handed layup on the way to leading his team to the win against Batang Terrafirma to advance to the finals.

The next day, the younger Jazul picked up from where he left off, scoring 16 of his 21 points in the first half, before helping his team hold off Batang Meralco, 76-72, in the championship game.

Sky welcomes his dad getting mad at him, so he would know what he needs to work on in his promising game.

“I feel happy because my dad’s getting to coach me and if I make a mistake on the court, he can just talk to me and correct me,” said Sky, a 5-foot-4 combo guard.

Sky's the limit for Sky Jazul

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Save for his miscues, Sky, who won’t be 13 until October 25, has shown flashes of brilliance with an ability to create his own shot and make plays for his teammates.

“I think so,” RJ said when asked if he sees potential in his son. “Ang mahalaga, mahilig siya. Sometimes, hindi mo kailangan pilitin. Yung mga players naman talaga namin, ganun, talagang they love basketball, so you don’t have to force it to them.”

The elder Jazul, who toiled for three years on Letran’s Team B before finally getting elevated to its NCAA team, even admitted Sky is better than he was at his son’s age.

“At this age, oo. Nung 12 ako, hindi naman ako ganyan,” RJ said. “Pero syempre, iba na yung mga bata ngayon, marami ng magagaling eh. Nung bata tayo, konti lang. Ngayon, iba na ang basketball.”

“Not perfect, of course,” he added. “Syempre lagi mayroon learnings pa rin. There’s always something to learn whether it’s a good or bad game. Don’t be satisfied ba. Just keep on learning.”

Sky, who idolizes Michael Jordan, acknowledged his weaknesses, needing to improve his “right hand and strong finish.”

An Ateneo student entering Grade 8, Sky is training to get a shot at a spot on the Blue Eaglets.

With the way the younger Jazul exceled in the Batang PBA, there’s no reason he can't make a varsity team soon.

“Big factor is yung learning ng mga bata. At their young age, they experience this kind of level na,” RJ said.

And expect him to be there every step of Sky's way - cheering for him as a dad and calling him out as a coach.