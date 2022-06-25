Simon Enciso draws confidence from late explosion vs Ginebra

SIMON Enciso got some good-natured ribbing from coach Tim Cone in the endgame of Barangay Ginebra's 75-72 win over San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The 31-year-old Enciso torched the Kings with his outside snippings, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter all from beyond the arc as he kept the Beermen in the game down the stretch and strike fear in the hearts of Ginebra.

Naturally, Cone gave him some good natured teasing during the traditional handshake at the end of the game.

"I told him it was the wrong time for you to get hot right there in the fourth quarter," said Cone.

Simon Enciso and the Beermen absorb their first loss of the season. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Enciso smiled when asked about it, but said he's just doing his job especially with the San Miguel backcourt lacking in help in the absence of injured guards Chris Ross and Terrence Romeo.

"It's been a long time doing it man," said Enciso who topscored for 18 points in the Beermen's first loss for the season.

Enciso struggled with his shots early on, but when he finally found his rythm, San Miguel was able to close the gap after trailing by as many as eight entering the final quarter.

"I know its just a matter of time before my shots fall in," said Enciso.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But the Kings steadied in the endgame to preserve the win.

Nonetheless, the performance was a morale booster for Enciso.

"This game has given me a lot of confidence that's why I have to keep going on," said Enciso of his best game yet as a Beerman.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.