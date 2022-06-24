In-form Ginebra holds on in endgame to deal San Miguel first loss

BARANGAY Ginebra leaned on Christian Standhardinger to deal San Miguel its first loss in the PBA Philippine Cup, 75-72, on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Standhardinger finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, capping his night with a hard drive to the basket that broke a 72-72 contest and put the Kings in front for good.

The Kings raised their record to 4-1 [win-loss] even as the Beermen slipped to a 3-1 card.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The Beermen had a chance to tie the game in the final seven seconds when CJ Perez found an open lane towards the basket.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But Scottie Thompson was quick to tap the ball away from a driving Perez, forcing a turnover on the part of the Beermen.

LA Tenorio then split his charities at the other end with four seconds to play for the final count.

“I’m really pleased with the way we played tonight in terms of the effort, the energy, and coordination defensively,” said coach Tim Cone of the win that put the Kings in solo first place.

Standhardinger added five assists and four steals.

Japeth Aguilar also had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds, and his two-handed slam off a Standhardinger assist knotted the count at 72-all inside the final two minutes before the Fil-German big man scored on the go-ahead basket.

Reigning league MVP Scottie Thompson had an all-around game of 15 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Continue reading below ↓

San Miguel went to guard Simon Enciso for the needed baskets in the fourth quarter, where he hit all four of his three pointers to keep the Beermen in the game.

The last of those three pointers levelled the score at 70-70 after trailing by as many as eight to start the final quarter.

Enciso finished with a team-high 18 points to make up for the absence of starting guard Chris Ross.

Perez added 17 points and eight rebounds, while six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo was held to just six points but grabbed 17 rebounds.

The score

Ginebra (75) - Standhardinger 20, J.Aguilar 15, Thompson 15, Tenorio 11, Tolentino 9, Caperal 3, Mariano 2, David 0, Pinto 0, Chan 0, Salado 0.

San Miguel (72) - Enciso 18, Perez 17, Cruz 12, Lassiter 10, Fajardo 6, Tautuaa 5, Brondial 2, Herndon 2, Pessumal 0.

Quarterscores: 19-16; 33-33; 58-50; 75-72.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.