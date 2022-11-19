Enciso plays down argument with Scott, embraces healthy competition

SIMON Enciso has developed a healthy relationship with San Miguel import Devon Scott even though their discussions can sometimes be misconstrued as an argument.

That happened late in the Beermen’s 108-104 win over Phoenix Super LPG when they were spotted in some sort of a disagreement between each other.

Enciso was quick to clarify that the discussion was anything but an argument, adding that he has high regards to their import.

“It’s just our relationship,” said Enciso. “We know how to talk to each other to kinda motivate each other. Other people might think that we are arguing but we are really trying to get the best out of each other.”

Following its struggles with its previous imports, San Miguel looked to have found its guy in Scott, who had 18 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in the win over Phoenix.

Enciso said he respects what Scott has been bringing to the ballclub including Saturday’s win that propelled the Beermen to a 4-5 win-loss mark.

“Devon Scott, he is an amazing guy. I would never talk anything bad about him. He works hard. I see him in the gym as early as me and getting shots up. I love Devon. We never argue. It’s just that we want to get the best out of each other to win. We want to win. It’s all good, healthy competitiveness,” said Enciso.

Enciso’s competitiveness was also reflected in the numbers as he had 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in essentially a must-win for San Miguel if it wants to strengthen its playoff bid.

“It was a team effort. Everybody stepped up. I can’t take all the credit. But everybody pretty much played with the best of their ability. They gave their all out there and fortunately, we got the ‘W.’ I want to congratulate my teammates and the coaching staff,” said Enciso.