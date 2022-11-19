San Miguel shrugs off Austria absence to hold off Phoenix, snap skid

SAN Miguel snapped its two-game skid, escaping Phoenix Super LPG, 108-104, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

San Miguel vs Phoenix recap

The Beermen fended off the late rally by the Fuel Masters to get back on winning track with a 4-5 win-loss record even with the absence of head coach Leo Austria due to health protocols.

RJ Jazul missed a long three in one of the final possessions of the game as the Fuel Masters dropped to 5-6 record, losing for the third in a row.

San Miguel also enhanced its playoff hopes as it is now in a tie for seventh with Meralco and TNT in the team standings.

Simon Enciso had a team-high 20 points and had a key role in San Miguel’s pullaway in the third quarter. He drained a three for a 75-62 advantage, the largest in the match.

Devon Scott had 18 points and 14 rebounds, while CJ Perez produced 16 markers for the Beermen, who got a 105-99 lead with 1:38 left on a Scott slam.

Scott also split his trip to the foul line with 11.8 seconds left for a 106-104 advantage, enough for the Beermen to close the game with a win.

Assistant coach Jorge Gallent said the team now sees every game with greater importance as they fight for a spot in the quarterfinals.

“Starting this game today, we just have to think of it as a knockout game. It’s a big factor and will bring us up in the standings,” said Gallent.

Javee Mocon contributed 18 points and seven rebounds, as rookies Tyler Tio and Encho Serrano had 14 points apiece for the Fuel Masters.

The scores:

San Miguel 108 – Enciso 20, Scott 18, Perez 16, Lassiter 14, Tautuaa 12, Cruz 11, Zamar 6, Manuel 4, Brondial 4, Herndon 3.

Phoenix Super LPG 104 – Mocon 18, Serrano 14, Tio 14, Perkins 13, Anthony 13, Wesson 10, Rios 9, Jazul 9, Pascual 2, Camacho 2, Manganti 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 32-30; 60-56; 78-72; 108-104.