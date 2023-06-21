Onwubere eager to keep place in Ginebra: 'Just fighting for my spot sa team'

SIDNEY Onwubere is determined to get back into the best shape possible after waiting for seven months get fully healed from a slipped disc.

Sidney Onwubere on recovery

Onwubere has something positive to latch into for him to achieve it after Wednesday’s performance where he had 25 points and 11 rebounds in Ginebra’s 81-80 overtime win over Blackwater.

The former Emilio Aguinaldo College standout even scored the go-ahead basket when he tipped in a missed shot on their way to the win.

“Gusto ko lang maglaro kaya kailangan ko i-take advantage ‘yung opportunity,” said Onwubere.

Onwubere said he is finally healthy after sustaining back issues that he said he got during one workout. He played in limited action during the previous season and saw court time just once during Barangay Ginebra’s title run during the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup.

“I had a slipped disc. Seven months recovery. During the season, I was in uniform pero talagang masakit ‘yung likod ko,” said Onwubere.

The Ginebra second stringer said he is still finding his form after missing a couple of games and practices in the PBA on Tour to attend to a family emergency in Taiwan.

“Twice a day practice ako kasi galing ako sa bakasyon. Kailangan maghabol. Late din ako nag-practice ng one month kasi may family emergency ‘yung family ng wife ko sa Taiwan,” said Onwubere.

“Just fighting for my spot sa team. Siyempre, this is Ginebra. You want to be here. Siyempre, kailangan mo makuha ‘yung trust ng coaching staff. Nabibigyan ng playing time kahit papaano. Just working for that opportunity na binibigay sa akin,” said Onwubere.