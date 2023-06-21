Sidney Onwubere hits clutch putback as Ginebra escapes Blackwater in OT

SIDNEY Onwubere scored 25 points including the go-ahead tip-in to send Barangay Ginebra to an 81-80 overtime win over Blackwater on Wednesday in their thrilling PBA on Tour clash at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Ginebra vs Blackwater PBA on Tour recap

Onwubere made a follow-up with 43.5 seconds left, allowing Ginebra to grab the lead after trailing by three early in overtime.

Onwubere also sealed the win by grabbing the last rebound of the contest, his 11th, after Tyrus Hill missed two crucial free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime.

In true NSD fashion, Ginebra also forced overtime with Nards Pinto making a lay-up with 1.4 seconds left to tie the game at 77 and extend the match into an extra period, the second straight gameday that a PBA on Tour match went into overtime.

Ginebra improved its record to 2-3 after the victory.

“I hope the Ginebra fans are proud that they had the Never Say Die spirit,” said Ginebra assistant coach Richard Del Rosario.

Jeremiah Gray had 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals despite shooting 7-fo-21 from the field.

JR Sena had 18 points, while Troy Rosario had 12 points and 11 rebounds including a free throw that gave Blackwater an 80-77 lead only to lose the advantage in the end game.

Blackwater evened its record to 3-3.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 81 – Onwubere 25, Gray 22, Pinto 13, Mariano 9, R. Aguilar 8, Pessumal 2, David 2, Dillinger 0, Salcedo 0, Cu 0, Gumaru 0, Aurin 0.

Blackwater 80 – Sena 18, Rosario 12, Ilagan 10, McCarthy 10, DiGregorio 9, Casio 9, Ular 7, Hill 4, Suerte 1, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0, Publico 0, Banal 0.

Quarters: 29-17; 47-38; 59-61; 77-77; 81-80.