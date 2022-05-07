Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Shaun Ildefonso seeks to follow dad Danny's footsteps with PBA Draft application

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Shaun Ildefonso beats the deadline for the PBA Draft application.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    SHAUN Ildefonso is hoping to follow the footsteps of his father Danny and make it to the pro league.

    The undersized yet tireless forward has formally submitted his application for the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft on Saturday to beat the deadline.

    See James Kwekuteye to play one more year for San Beda

    The 6-foot-2 Ildefonso had a fairly decent UAAP Season 84 run with National University where he moved to the wing position and nabbed 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16 minutes of play.

    Shaun Ildefonso

    Unfortunately, the Bulldogs missed out on the Final Four with a 6-8 win-loss record.

    He's the latest second-generation star to eye a leap to the pro ranks after Andre Paras and brothers Loren Brill did it last year.

