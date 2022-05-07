Shaun Ildefonso seeks to follow dad Danny's footsteps with PBA Draft application

SHAUN Ildefonso is hoping to follow the footsteps of his father Danny and make it to the pro league.

The undersized yet tireless forward has formally submitted his application for the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft on Saturday to beat the deadline.

The 6-foot-2 Ildefonso had a fairly decent UAAP Season 84 run with National University where he moved to the wing position and nabbed 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16 minutes of play.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs missed out on the Final Four with a 6-8 win-loss record.

He's the latest second-generation star to eye a leap to the pro ranks after Andre Paras and brothers Loren Brill did it last year.

