James Kwekuteye to play one more year for San Beda

JAMES Kwekuteye is having one more go round with San Beda, forgoing the opportunity to join the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

The Fil-Canadian guard's handlers at Titan Management Group confirmed the development as he decided to play his final season in Mendiola.

The 23-year-old Kwekuteye, one of the most sought after guards in the amateurs, is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 assist as he carried the team from the play-in tournament to a duel against Mapua in the Final Fourof NCAA Season 97

Continue reading below ↓

James Kwekuteye remains doubtful for the semifinal match between San Beda and Mapua.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 6-foot-2 slasher's status for Sunday's semifinal match, however, remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a severe sprained ankle sustained in last week's game against St. Benilde.

Meanwhile, Kemark Carino is also opting out of the annual rookie selection proceedings as he hopes to gain more experience abroad.

Carino, 24, has taken his act overseas and plays for the Japan B.League second division team Aomori Wat's where the 6-foot-2 former San Beda big man posted 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in nearly 10 minutes of play in the 25 games he suited.

Aomori sits dead last in the second division with its 5-46 record and is in danger of relegation to the third-tier league.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.