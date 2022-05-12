Arthur, Barefield yet to complete draft requirements as deadline looms

JEREMY Arthur, a 6-foot-4 Fil-Am winger, has been one of the notable aspirants in the two-day PBA Season 47 Draft Combine.

The Trinity College and Franklin Pierce University product did enough to catch the attention of some coaches and scouts ahead of the draft on Sunday.

There's just one problem: the 27-year-old has yet to submit all of his required documents to the PBA Office.

It's the problem that Arthur and three other applicants are facing with the league set to finalize the draft list on Friday.

Arthur left the training area early on Thursday to process his documents at the Department of Foreign Affairs as he hopes to beat the deadline and make the cut.

Also dealing with the same quandary are top prospect Sedrick Barefield, as well as Joshua Fontanilla and Keith Datu.

Sedrick Barefield is reportedly being considered by several teams picking early in the draft. PHOTO: AP

Barefield is said to have already acquired a Philippine passport but has yet to furnish it to the league.

Fontanilla, the shifty guard out of St. Clare and University of Santo Tomas, was born in Japan while Datu is a Fil-Am center out of Chico State and was previously rumored be set to play for La Salle.

Aside from the four, the league will also screen its list after some applicants decided to pullout, namely Nikon Alina and Fletcher Galvez, as well as those who did not state why they missed the required Draft Combine.

