Cone has 'eyes on a few guys' for Ginebra's No. 8 draft pick

IN as much as Tim Cone craves for talents like Brandon Rosser, Justine Baltazar, or a Sedrick Barefield, Barangay Ginebra doesn't have a selection high enough to have a crack at any of them in Sunday's PBA Rookie Draft.

"They are out of our reach for Ginebra so we aren't worried about those guys," said Cone as he took a look at some of the rookie prospects in the final day of the PBA Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

The reigning Governors Cup champion still owns a first-round selection this season, but will have to wait for its turn until the No. 8 pick.

Nonetheless, its a much better position compared to past draft picks when the Kings usually get to select at the bottom of the first round.

Cone recalled getting his hand at big man Arvin Tolentino at No. 10 in the 2019 draft. The former FEU forward has since earned a place in Cone's rotation.

"We're like always being 11th or 12th, so being at 8th is kind of nice for us," said the Ginebra coach, who was accompanied to the Combine by deputies Richard del Rosario and Olsen Racela.

Cone said Ginebra will try to figure it out who's the best available talent at that point regardless of the player's resume.

"At the bottom or the middle, you don't look for position because you don't really have control on that. So it's really on us to look and find all the nuances of the different players and figure out who's No. 1 or who the best athlete is, No. 2 who the best player is. Obviously, you go to athleticism first, whether he has the body or athletecism to play in the PBA," said Cone.

"It's one thing to be a star in the college level. When you step up in the PBA, it becomes bigger, stronger, and better so you have to figure out if these guys can develop into guys who can compete in that level."

But the Ginebra coach admitted getting intrigued by some rookie prospects that really caught his eyes.

Asked their possible names, Cone replied with a big laugh, saying, "If I told you, I have to kill you."

"But we definitely have our eyes on a few guys."

