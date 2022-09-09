Top PBA draft prospect Sedrick Barefield takes act to Taiwan

THE PBA remains an option for Sedrick Barefield despite his decision to sign up with the Taiwan Fubon Braves in the P. League+.

Barefield already acquired his Philippine passport which unfortunately, came a tad too late for him to be included in the final list of applicants in the last PBA rookie draft.

But people close to the 25-year-old Fil-Am from Corona, California says Asia’s oldest professional league is still a target for Barefield.

“If he wants. It’s still up to him,” said a source who have had dealings with Barefield in the past.

The University of Utah product was a projected No. 1 overall pick during the last draft, but he didn't make the final draft pool as what he had in his possession back then was a receipt of his supposed passport application and not the required document.

The camp of Barefield eventually failed to beat the May 13 deadline for the submission of all requirements, leading to his non-inclusion in the May 15 proceedings.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league needed a physical copy of Barefield’s passport, and couldn’t accept just the receipt and birth certificate which the Fil-Am had in his possession.

Dioceldo Sy, team owner of Blackwater which owns the top overall pick, said he was amenable to a ‘no passport, no play’ rule that could have been applied in Barefield’s case, but which the Commissioner’s Office eventually turned down.

The Bossing later used the No. 1 selection to tap another Fil-Am in Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Barefield was the second potential first round PBA draft pick that took his act in Taiwan.

Last year, Jason Brickman also decided to play overseas after failing to secure the documents and requirements needed for him to apply in the Season 46 rookied draft.

The 30-year-old LIU Brooklyn alum later on signed with the Kaohsiung Aquas and helped the team win the T1 League championship.

Although undrafted in the NBA, Barefield suited up in the G League for the Oklahoma City Blue.

He averaged 9.0 points, 1.4, rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc, numbers which some local coaches claimed were even better than Mikey Williams when he played in the same league from 2014-2016.

As of now, local basketball fans will still get a glimpse of Barefield as the Braves are seeing action in the 2022-23 East Asia Super League (EASL).

The Taiwan Fubon are the reigning P. League+ champions and belong in Group A with San Miguel Beer, Anyang KGC of the KBL, and the Ryukyu Golden Kings of B. League.

A teammate of Barefield with the Braves is Taiwan cage star Jet Chang, who played as Asian import for KIA (now Terrafirma) during the 2015 Governors Cup, and import Mike Singletary, who suited up for Barako Bull and San Miguel Beer in the 2013 and 2016 Governors Cup, respectively.

