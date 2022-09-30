Chambers or Brownlee? Cone asked to choose who would take the last shot

THE similarities are plenty between Sean Chambers and Justin Brownlee.

Both came in as replacements who became resident PBA imports under Tim Cone for their superb play that translated into a handful of championships for Alaska and Barangay Ginebra, respectively.

But one difference lies in their playing style.

And when the game is on the line, the PBA’s winningest coach would go with his current standout reinforcement.

Chambers vs Brownlee: Who takes last shot?

“I’d say Justin only because Justin has more of a perimeter game and he could take more shots from the perimeter,” Cone admitted on SPIN Zoom In when asked who he would choose to take the last shot between the best two imports he has ever coached.

“Sean was more of an inside player,” he added. “Sean was more involved in defense, rebounding.”

Chambers played larger than his 6-foot-2 frame and dominated the paint on the way to finishing his career in third all-time among PBA imports in scoring with 8,225 behind Norman Black (11,392) and Bobby Parks (8,995).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And although Chambers still has the slight edge over Brownlee in terms of PBA championships with six titles to five, expect Brownlee to take the last shot.

Watch Now

Just like he did with his own iconic version of “The Shot” – hitting the buzzer-beating three-pointer from the top of the key over Allen Durham in Game Six of the 2016 Governors’ Cup Finals that gave Ginebra its first PBA title in almost a decade.

“(Sean) was a scorer, no doubt, but Justin is truly a supreme scorer,” Cone said. “So he can get a shot off from different angles more than Sean can do.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.