Bruised eye can't stop Scottie from playing almost entire Game 3

SCOTTIE Thompson played for almost the entire Game 3 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals despite nursing a bruised eye.

The Barangay Ginebra guard endured the welt on his right eye and suited up for 46 minutes – the most for the team – in an 83-74 loss to Meralco in Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Black eye, o,” he said, pointing to SPIN.ph the shiner on his face, which he said could have been hit by Meralco guard Bong Quinto.

“Si Quinto (yata). Hindi ko sure, pero hindi naman sadya,” added Thompson. “Akala ko nga pumutok, e.”

The incident happened in the first half and Thompson tried to lessen the swelling by applying ice on his right eye.

Scottie fades in second half

Thompson already had eight by that time as the Kings took a 43-30 lead, but was held to just three the rest of the way.

The leading contender for the Best Player of the Conference award eventually finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, even eclipsing import Justin Brownlee, who saw action for 44 minutes.

Thompson however refused to dwell on the loss that had the Kings trailing the best-of-seven title series, 2-1.

“Bawi na lang sa sunod na game,” he said as he hurriedly left the Ginebra dugout.

