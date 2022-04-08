Scottie Thompson on Game Two: ‘Ready kami sa pisikalan’

AN eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.

If that’s what gonna take for Barangay Ginebra to retain its PBA Governors Cup title, so be it.

Guard Scottie Thompson vowed to match the physical level of Meralco come Game 2 of the best-of-seven title series at the Mall of Asia Arena after being outplayed in the opener, 104-91.

“Sa Game 2, ready kami sa pisikalan,” said Thompson, admitting the Bolts played a more physical game than the reigning champions in Game 1 that was marred by a commotion between Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose in the endgame.

The loss put to naught another triple-double churned out by one of the leading contenders for the Best Player of the Conference plum who finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Thompson actually engineered the Kings’ offense early on, scoring 11 in the first quarter.

But no one took over the scoring cudgels for the Kings after that except for import Justin Browlee and big man Christian Standhardinger as Meralco’s defense shut down the rest of Barangay Ginebra.

Scottie vows comeback

Thompson said the Kings were really out to take on Game 1 in order to dictate the tempo of the series.

“Makaka-dictate sana ng series yun,” he said. “Pero series naman ito, kaya we have a chance naman to bounce back in Game 2.”

And that could be an even more intense game if Thompson and the Kings will live up to their promise.

