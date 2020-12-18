Scottie can be an unrestricted free agent by 2022. Here's his plan

IF Scottie Thompson ends the 2021 season without a contract with Barangay Ginebra or any other team for that matter, he figures to be one of the most sought-after unrestricted free agents [UFAs] in PBA history.

But that's a big IF.

You see, Thompson is supposed to be the jewel of the second batch of players that will become unrestricted free agents under a rule the PBA adopted for players with seven years of experience in the league, beginning with the 2014 draft class.

The 2014 draft class is headed by top pick Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra as well as the NLEX pair of Kevin Alas and Jericho Cruz, who both cannot avail of unrestricted free agency come the 2021 season since they recently signed contract extensions with the Road Warriors.

The next class should look more alluring. Other members of that 2015 rookie batch that will become UFAs if they are unsigned by any team by 2022 are Mo Tautuaa of SMB, Chris Newsome of Meralco, Maverick Ahanmisi of Alaska, and Troy Rosario of TNT.

As unrestricted free agents, they will be free to sign with any team they choose. The only advantage their mother teams will have is that they can offer salaries that are 20 percent higher than the other ballclubs. But other than that, the choice will be down to the players, with no preconditions.

True-blue free agency normally equates to BIG MONEY for players, and more so for stars like Thompson, who, in his first five years in the league, has distinguished himself as a selfless team player with an admirable work ethic.

Scot-THREE is someone who every coach in the league would love to have in his team. If he decides to play the field, he's sure to land the long-term, multi-year deal that any player in the league covets once his current contract expires on January 1.

But get this: the Ginebra guard has no plan of testing the waters.

Thompson has this early already given his agent Danny Espiritu the go-signal to conduct contract talks with Ginebra, ideally for a new deal that extends at least until the 2023 season - a year beyond his unrestricted free agency season.

"His wish is to stay with Ginebra," Espiritu told SPIN.ph.

Of course, things may still change between now and 2022, but Espiritu isn't surprised that Thompson - or most players in the league - prefer to play for the Gin Kings.

"Alam mo naman mga players, karamihan gusto sa Ginebra," he said.

So if you're a coach wanting to take a shot at Thompson if and when he becomes an unrestricted free agent by 2022, you may have to fall in line behind Ginebra.