Scottie feels Barroca fouled him in crucial last-second play

SCOTTIE Thompson believed Mark Barroca fouled him as he drove to the basket with the game on the line late in the Barangay Ginebra-Magnolia PBA Commissioner's Cup game on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But he was ready to move forward if game officials thought otherwise.

"Foul para sa akin kasi nakita ko yung replay," said Thompson. "Pero baka hindi clear lane sa referees, so iba yung nakita."

The non-call stayed and the Kings lost this one against the Hotshots 93-91, after leading by as much as 26 points at one point in the second quarter.

Thompson lamented the Kings no longer had any timeout left, and therefore could not challenge the call.

The former MVP finished with all-around numbers of 12 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, which were not enough to save the defending champion from suffering its first season loss.

But Thompson believes the Kings could learn a lot from this harrowing experience.

"Down kami, but early pa sa season namin," he said. "I think it's a good thing na nangyari sa amin ito ngayon.

"Babalikan namin itong game na ito and matututo kami dito."

