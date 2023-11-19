Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Nov 20
    PBA

    Scottie feels Barroca fouled him in crucial last-second play

    'Foul para sa akin kasi nakita ko yung replay, says Thompson. 'Pero baka hindi clear lane sa referees, so iba yung nakita'
    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Scottie Thompson offensive foul Cliff Hodge
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SCOTTIE Thompson believed Mark Barroca fouled him as he drove to the basket with the game on the line late in the Barangay Ginebra-Magnolia PBA Commissioner's Cup game on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    But he was ready to move forward if game officials thought otherwise.

    READ Rare Victolero outburst at halftime sparks Magnolia fightback

    "Foul para sa akin kasi nakita ko yung replay," said Thompson. "Pero baka hindi clear lane sa referees, so iba yung nakita."

    The non-call stayed and the Kings lost this one against the Hotshots 93-91, after leading by as much as 26 points at one point in the second quarter.

    scottie thompson ginebra vs magnolia

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Thompson lamented the Kings no longer had any timeout left, and therefore could not challenge the call.

    The former MVP finished with all-around numbers of 12 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, which were not enough to save the defending champion from suffering its first season loss.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      But Thompson believes the Kings could learn a lot from this harrowing experience.

      "Down kami, but early pa sa season namin," he said. "I think it's a good thing na nangyari sa amin ito ngayon.

      "Babalikan namin itong game na ito and matututo kami dito."

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again