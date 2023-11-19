Magnolia gives Ginebra a dose of own medicine with NSD comeback

IT was ‘never say die’ comeback. Only this time, it was pulled off by Magnolia.

Tyler Bey led a huge fightback from 26 points down to lead the Hotshots to an epic 93-91 win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Bey leads Magnolia back

Bey hit two free throws with 11.5 seconds left to give Magnolia the lead and settle the final score, capping a furious effort by the Hotshots to get back in the game after a lackluster first half that saw them stare at a 51-25 deficit.

With a never-say-die comeback normally associated with their 'Clasico' rivals, the in-form Hotshots kept their unbeaten slate through games while dealing the Gin Kings with their first defeat after two games.

Scottie Thompson missed a lay-up over Mark Barroca in Ginebra’s next possession amid furious protests from the Ginebra bench on the premise that the former MVP was fouled before Jio Jalalon settled the final score with a free throw.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Christian Standhardinger missed a jumpshot to end of the game, again with a protest that he was fouled in the play.

Bey finished the game with 31 points and 10 rebounds in his first 'Clasico' appearance to continue his stellar play. He scored on a dunk with 3:29 left in the fourth for a 85-83 lead, the first time Magnolia got the advantage in the contest.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“It was fun,” said Bey after the game.

Jalalon was also key in the comeback, scoring 12 of his 15 points in the second half, while contributing five rebounds and three assists.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero admitted getting furious at the team at the half when they fell behind early, but lauded the desire to overcome the odds.

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Momentum looked to have swung back to Ginebra at the 2:14 mark when head coach Tim Cone challenged a three-pointer made by Maverick Ahanmisi that was waved off following a foul by Paul Lee over Tony Bishop away from the ball.

The referees later counted the basket as the challenge turned out to be successful following the review, giving Ginebra an 89-86 lead.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

But the Hotshots still kept their composure with Bey hitting two free throws to cut the gap to 91-90. He hit two more charities for the go-ahead lead after a missed shot by Ginebra.

Magnolia has now won six out of its eight elimination-round games against Ginebra over the past three years beginning with the 2020 Philippine Cup.

The scores:

Magnolia 93 – Bey 31, Jalalon 15, Barroca 13, Lee 9, Sangalang 8, Dela Rosa 6, Laput 6, Ahanmisi 5, Reavis 0, Tratter 0, Eriobu 0, Dionisio 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ginebra 91 – Ahanmisi 21, Bishop 21, Standhardinger 13, Thompson 12, J. Aguilar 12, Pringle 9, Pinto 3, Cu 0, Pessumal 0.

Quarters: 16-34; 35-60; 64-72; 93-91.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph