Eager to regain top form, Ian Sangalang makes early return to Magnolia

IAN Sangalang took it upon himself to finally get back on the playing court.

The Magnolia veteran big man disclosed personally approaching coach Chito Victolero and told him of his decision to suit up in the Hotshots’ PBA On Tour game against Barangay Ginebra.

A little bit of boredom and the itch to have a feel of the basketball court again prompted Sangalang to get the blessing of his coach to play on Sunday at the Ynares Arena in Antipolo.

“Desisyon ko naman kung kelan ako maglalaro. Naiinip lang ako,” said the former NCAA MVP from San Sebastian.

“So I decided to tell coach, laro ako kahit five minutes, five minutes lang. Yung ma-feel ko lang yung court, mabalik ko lang yung rhythm ko, makapag up and down lang ako.”

Victolero relented when Sangalang, who is coming off a long layoff after suffering from thyroid issues, assured him he’s ready to go, having worked out on his own and joining the Hotshots in their regular practice.

“So sabi ko much better siguro na masanay na ulit akong naglalaro,” he said.

Sangalang, who is starting to regain some weight, played for 16 minutes and had four points and four rebounds in the Hotshots’ 91-80 victory over the Kings to hike their record to 4-0 in the preseason.

By his own estimate, he’s still a long way at being the player he once was who won four championships with the Purefoods franchise including a grand slam in 2014, a two-time second Mythical Team member, and an All-Star.

“Siguro nasa 70 (percent pa lang), kasi kung makita mo yung galaw ko, minsan hindi ko alam kung tatalon ba ako or kukunin ko ba ito. Meron pa ring movement na ang hirap pa rin,” he said.

“Ito yung first game ko, ang tagal kong hindi naglaro. So mahirap talaga.”

Sangalang played one in the Season 47 Governors Cup before the team decided to shut him down for the rest of the season when he was diagnosed with a thyroid illness.

Perhaps four more games and he’ll be able to get back his old timing and rhythm.

“Pag nakalaro na ako ng tuluy-tuloy, mapi-feel ko na, so masasanay na ako,” he said.

Magnolia’s next game will be against TNT on Friday at Ynares Sports Center in Pasig.