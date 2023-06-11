Magnolia welcomes back fit-again Ian Sangalang with win over Ginebra

ÀNTIPOLO CITY - Magnolia welcomed Ian Sangalang back to its active roster with a 91-80 win over rival Barangay Ginebra in the PBA On Tour on Sunday at the Ynares Arena.

Mark Barroca made sure not to spoil Sangalang's comeback game by scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Hotshots stop a spirited Ginebra comeback.

It was the fourth straight win for Magnolia as it remained undefeated in the preseason.

Barroca finished with 20 points and five assists, while Jerrick Ahanmisi added 17 as the two teamed up in an 8-0 run to give the Hotshots an 82-74 lead.

"Yung game was up and down. It was a close game and down the stretch we're able to execute. And I think malaking tulong yun sa amin on how to execute especially in a close game," said coach Chito Victolero.

Sangalang played for the first time since the Governors Cup following a bout with a thyroid issue. He suited up for 16 minutes and had four points and four rebounds.

Barangay Ginebra lost for the second straight game, but made the game interesting behind a huge fourth-quarter rally.

Trailing by 12, the Kings scored 12 unanswered points highlighted by a Kim Aurin three-pointer to tie the game at 70.

The score was still knotted at 74 when Barroca decided to take charge and restored order for the Hotshots.

Big man Raymond Aguilar paced Ginebra with 22 points.

The scores:

Magnolia (91) - Barroca 20, Ahanmisi 17, Jalalon 12, Corpuz 11, Laput 8, Mendoza 8, Lee 7, Sangalang 4, Dela Rosa 4, Murrell 0.

Ginebra (80) - Aguilar 22, Aurin 12, Pinto 11, Pessumal 11, Gray 8, David 6, Mariano 5, Dillinger 3, Gumaru 2, Onwubere 0, Salcedo 0, Cu 0.

Quarterscores: 25-23: 44-38; 67-58; 91-80.