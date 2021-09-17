San Miguel worries over another Terrence Romeo injury

SAN Miguel has yet to determine how bad Terrence Romeo's latest injury is and how it would impact the team’s bid to book a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Coach Leo Austria said he has yet to be informed abour the extent of Romeo’s injury to his right foot which he suffered early in the Beermen’s runaway 110-80 win over Phoenix on Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

“Ia-assess pa namin with our PT and nakita ko lang tine-tape. We don’t want to aggravate it and kailangan patingnan muna namin kung anong klaseng injury yun,” said Austria.

San Miguel resident physical therapist Edward Bacason said Romeo hurt his right Achilles tendon - just the latest to hound the flamboyant guard out of FEU over the past two seasons.

“Merong pain sa insertion ng right Achilles tendon niya,” he said after the Beermen booked a berth in the quarterfinals with their 6-3 (win-loss) record.

Bacason added the high-scoring guard was no longer brought to the hospital, though there is pain in the leg whenever Romeo walks.

“Masakit,” said the San Miguel PT.

Bacason also could not calculate if Romeo would miss a game or not, with the Beermen having two more outings left before ending their elimination-round campaign.

“Kailangan pa siya mare-assess in the coming days,” he added.

Austria is keeping his fingers crossed the injury isn’t that serious compared to the hyperextended knee he suffered early in the conference that made him miss a couple of the Beermen’s games.

“Terrence naman is a hardworker. I don’t know yet but I’m sure he wants to play dahil pinag-handaan niya ng husto itong tournament na ito,” said the SMB coach.

“And kung ma-injured na naman siya, hindi maganda para sa amin yun dahil alam naman natin na right now, before this game, he’s one of the top scorers ng liga.”

