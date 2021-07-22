Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Romeo wears immobilizer for knee, set to miss SMB game vs NLEX

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRENCE Romeo has been put in an immobilizer and is certain to miss San Miguel's PBA Philippine Cup outing against NLEX on Friday.

    Terrence Romeo injury update

    Team physical therapist Edward Bacason said the flashy point guard is currently wearing an immobilizer as protection to the left knee which he hyperextended in the team's first game of the season against Meralco.

    The 29-year-old Romeo will be using the device for a week or so, after which he'll start undergoing strength exercises.

    "I-progress na yung exercises niya (after ng immobilizer)," said Bacason. "Yung pagbalik niya depende sa conditioning niya."

    Terrence Romeo injury in SMB vs Meralco

    The San Miguel therapist however, would rather not give an exact timeline on when Romeo will be reactivated by the team.

      Romeo is just coming back from a right shoulder injury which he suffered two games into San Miguel's campaign in the Philippine Cup bubble.

      The dislocated shoulder led to his early exit in Clark, Pampanga, where the Beermen's bid to win the all-Filipino championship for the sixth straight time also came to an end.

