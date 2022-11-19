San Miguel coach Leo Austria out vs Phoenix due to health protocols

SAN Miguel coach Leo Austria missed Saturday’s game against Phoenix Super LPG due to health protocols.

Leo Austria under health protocols

This is the second time that Austria went under the league’s protocols as he also missed a couple of games last July during the Philippine Cup.

Just like in the first time that Austria was absent, assistant coach Jorge Gallent took the cudgels for the Beermen against the Fuel Masters.

Entering the Phoenix game, the Beermen were holding a 3-5 win-loss slate, and were coming off a two-game slide.

San Miguel lost Magnolia, 85-80, just last Wednesday, its first game since the Fiba fifth window break.

