Brondial flirts with 20-20 line as San Miguel dumps NorthPort in preseason

SAN Miguel romped over NorthPort, 87-75, on Saturday in their PBA on Tour match-up at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

San Miguel vs NorthPort PBA On Tour recap

The Beermen ended the first quarter with a 19-6 lead, and never looked back after scoring the first 11 points in the second. SMB led by as many as 24 points in the contest.

NorthPort was able to close the gap to five at the half, 39-34, but San Miguel maintained its lead in the second half.

Jericho Cruz had 22 points while Rodney Brondial had 18 points and 21 rebounds for the Beermen, who picked up their first win after starting with a loss to Phoenix in their PBA exhibition campaign even without their top stars June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, and Vic Manuel.

Terrence Romeo had 14 points in 35 minutes of play for the Beermen.

Paul Zamar had 20 points, while MJ Ayaay added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Batang Pier, who are now 0-2 in the ‘On Tour.’

The scores:

San Miguel 87 – Cruz 22, Brondial 18, Romeo 14, Tautuaa 11, Herndon 7, Bulanadi 6, Faundo 5, Lee 2, Baclao 2, De Vera 0.

NorthPort 75 – Zamar 20, Ayaay 18, Calma 14, Chan 5, Bauzon 5, Gabriel 4, Comboy 3, Yu 2, Santos 2, Caperal 0, Munzon 0, Balagasay 0, Salado 0, Olivario 0.

Quarters: 19-6; 39-34; 68-55; 87-75.