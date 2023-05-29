Don't expect Vic Manuel and Co. to play for SMB in PBA on Tour

SAN Miguel’s top stars will be out of the PBA on Tour, at least, for the time being due to different reasons.

The player that could be out the longest is Vic Manuel, who suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for six weeks.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said Manuel had to undergo surgery to repair a tear in his left knee which will force him to miss games in the PBA exhibition series.

“Vic was operated on. He is in therapy. He will be out for six weeks,” said Gallent.

Meanwhile, June Mar Fajardo is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered during the EASL Champions Week last March that kept him out during the final stretch of the PBA Governors’ Cup last season.

CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, meanwhile, are resting and nursing minor injuries after playing for Gilas Pilipinas in its run to the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games.

“They have to rest. When they were practicing, we were resting. Now, this is their time to get back their legs,” said Gallent.

While resting, Lassiter flew out of the country to visit his mother, while Ross also had his knee scraped last Friday, according to Gallent.

Simon Enciso is also being rested due to an injury.

All six players have yet to play in the PBA on Tour, where the Beermen have split their first two games, picking up their first win, 87-75, against NorthPort last Saturday.

“They are all injured,” said Gallent.