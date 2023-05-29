Mac Belo 'no-show' holding up talks on new Rain or Shine deal

ANY hope of Rain or Shine signing Mac Belo to a new contract starts with the player showing up in the Elasto Painters' practice.

So far, he hasn't done that.

According to Rain or Shine, the team has yet to see the player who it acquired from Meralco in exchange for Norbert Torres since the trade was approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office last May 18.

Belo's old contract with Meralco expired at the end of April 2023 and talks on a new deal have started between RoS and Belo's agent. Sources said Belo's camp is asking for the league maximum of P420,000 a month while RoS' offer is lower.

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao declined to comment on the figures, but said the first step in reaching any agreement is for the 6-foot-3 forward out of Far Eastern University to show up in the team's practices.

Otherwise, the ballclub can't make a fair assessment on the value of the contract that Belo deserves, the veteran coach added.

"Malay mo, if we see him in practice and feel that he deserves a big contract, then baka 'yon ang ibibigay namin," said Guiao. "But right now, we can't make a fair assessment on how much he is worth kasi di pa namin s'ya nakikita."

Guiao said Rain or Shine negotiated in good faith with Meralco, even waiving a physical on Belo who has played sparingly during his time with the Bolts, all because they believe the player can take on a key role in their team.

"That's how much we believe in him," Guiao said.

However, bringing Belo back to the form he showed during his time with FEU and Gilas may not be easy, given how his confidence has dipped in the times he played sparingly with the Bolts.

Sources said a frustrated Belo even asked for a leave of absence from Meralco last December instead of seeking a contract extension.

As it is, Belo has already lost a month's worth of salary since his Bolts' contract expired.