Manday, Bono star as San Miguel rips TNT to clinch PBA 3x3 leg title

SAN Miguel played the spoilers role and denied TNT's bid for glory by ruling Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference on Sunday at Robinsons Place in Antipolo.

The Mutt and Jeff combo of Jeff Manday and Ken Bono accounted for half of the Beermen's output in a 21-12 victory over the Tropang Giga to claim the top prize of P100,000.

The Beermen became only the third team to top a leg this conference as they foiled the Tropang Giga's bid to go down as the first team to win three strajght leg titles.

Cavitex denied Terrafirma a podium finish, winning the battle for third, 21-14.

The Braves took home the P30,000 prize in their best finish yet since placing runner-up behind Meralco during Leg 2 of the meet.

The scores

Third place

Cavitex (21) - Rivero 8, Galanza 8, Saldua 5, Rangel 0.

Terrafirma (14) - Alanes 5, Taladua 5, Cenal 4, Cachuela 0.

Final

SMB (21) - Manday 7, Bono 6, Comboy 5, Gamalinda 3.

TNT (12) - Vosotros 9, De Leon 3, Acuno 0, Mendoza 0.

