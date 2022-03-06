Jeff Manday shines as SMB downs Ginebra for first leg title in PBA 3x3

SAN Miguel Beer defeated Barangay Ginebra, 21-15, to bag its first ever leg crown in the PBA 3x3 tournament on Sunday.

The Beermen raced to a 14-4 lead behind the outside shooting of guard Jeff Manday before holding back a late rally by the Kings.

The quartet of Manday, Ken Bono, Bacon Austria, and Moncrief Rogado won the top prize of P100,000.

PHOTO: PBA Images

