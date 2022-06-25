San Miguel, Limitless reach quarters of PBA 3x3 Leg 6

SAN Miguel boosted its chances for back-to-back crowns, sweeping its day one assignments in the Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference on Saturday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

The Beermen, winners of the previous leg in Antipolo, edged Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-19, and Brgy. Ginebra 3x3, 21-18, behind Wendell Comboy and Ken Bono to go up at 2-0 in Pool A.

Limitless Appmasters share the top seed in the group after the quartet spearheaded by Jorey Napoles and Nico Salva trounced Ginebra, 17-12, and Pioneer, 21-15.

Limitless and San Miguel have already booked their quarterfinal seats ahead of their duel on Sunday.

Simon Camacho and the Appmasters advance. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Pioneer, the Second Conference Grand Finals winner, won't even make it to the playoffs with its 0-2 record and in the process, will miss out next week's Grand Finals.

The Pro Tibay, which are currently in 11th place, have 103 tour points through five legs and could only gain a maximum of 20 points in this leg for being among the teams eliminated at the preliminary round, thus falling short of making it to the top 10.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sista Super Sealers, which currently occupy the 10th place, already has 126 points after five legs.

Curiously, it was the two teams which fought at the Grand Finals of the Second Conference with Pioneer getting the better of Sista, 12-10, to complete the Pro Tibay's unlikely run to the championship.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.