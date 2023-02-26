San Miguel gets past Cavitex and into last four of PBA 3x3 Third Conf grand finals

SAN Miguel stunned second seed Cavitex, 21-19, to clinch a semis berth in the Third Conference grand finals of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 on Sunday at Robinson's Las Pinas.

The Beermen drew nine points and four rebounds from big man Ken Bono in completing the upset and seal a Final Four showdown with J&T.

The Express also advanced in the same fashion after booting out third seed Meralco in a low scoring game, 14-13.

The other semis match will have grand slam-seeking TNT in a faceoff with Barangay Ginebra.

The top seeded Tropang Giga ousted Purefoods Titans, 21-15, while the Kings survived Platinum Karaoke, 16-15.

