    PBA

    San Miguel gets past Cavitex and into last four of PBA 3x3 Third Conf grand finals

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SAN Miguel stunned second seed Cavitex, 21-19, to clinch a semis berth in the Third Conference grand finals of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 on Sunday at Robinson's Las Pinas.

    The Beermen drew nine points and four rebounds from big man Ken Bono in completing the upset and seal a Final Four showdown with J&T.

    Kevin Murphy takes five long years before returning to PBA. Here's why

    The Express also advanced in the same fashion after booting out third seed Meralco in a low scoring game, 14-13.

    The other semis match will have grand slam-seeking TNT in a faceoff with Barangay Ginebra.

    The top seeded Tropang Giga ousted Purefoods Titans, 21-15, while the Kings survived Platinum Karaoke, 16-15.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

