Business as usual as SMB copes with another major injury to key player

ANGELES CITY – The five-time PBA Philippine Cup champion that it is, San Miguel Beer is moving forward after another major casualty in its lineup.

Coach Leo Austria said the Beermen are now re-evaluating their campaign plan in the bubble following the surprise exit of three-time scoring champion Terrence Romeo due to a dislocated shoulder.

Romeo, 28, left for Manila Saturday afternoon after being checked by orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas. He’s expected to be out for six to eight weeks, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the season.

He’s the second major San Miguel player to go down with an injury after five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo (shin injury).

But shortly after seeing off their fallen comrade, the Beermen proceeded and practiced at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym as they take on winless Terrafirma next this Monday.

Austria admitted losing the 6-foot-9 Fajardo was already a big blow to the team’s campaign for a sixth straight All-Filipino crown that was compounded even more by the unfortunate fate that befell Romeo.

“Makikita naman doon sa last two games namin, na name-miss (siya) ng team, what more kung mawawala pa si Terrence dahil isa siya sa mga inaasahan ko na magkakaroon ng breakout game in this conference,” said the four-time PBA Press Corps Coach of the Year.

“Unfortunately, nangyari ito. Right now we’re trying to figure it out kung anong mga adjustment ang gagawin namin dahil talagang inferior na yung lineup namin compared sa other teams.”

Austria said Romeo is definitely out of the season as he will still undergo therapy and conditioning once the injury heals after two months.

The Beermen will carry with them a 1-2 record when it start their campaign without Romeo.

