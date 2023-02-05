Kai Sotto says he has accepted 'overseas offer' after NBL season

KAI Sotto is ready for the next challenge.

The Filipino big man of the Adelaide 36ers said on Sunday that he has agreed to take on an 'overseas offer' at the end of the season of Australia's NBL pro league.

While he was mum on the league and the team, the 7-3 Sotto said the next destination is a 'really good opportunity' that will bring him closer to his NBA dream.

Sotto will join his team in the 'not-too-distant future,' the 36ers' official website said. Unconfirmed reports said he's headed to the Japan B.League.

Adelaide said Sotto will take on the overseas job 'in the NBL offseason,' but a post by the 20-year old on Instagram suggest his 36ers' stint is already at an end.

Adelaide made the announcement on the day it formally bowed out of playoff contention in the NBL following a 117-107 loss to the Melbourne United.

The former UAAP MVP went scoreless in the loss, but made progress in two seasons with the 36ers that saw him average 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 50 games. He held the starting center position late in his second season.

Sotto considered himself 'lucky' to get the next break.

“A new opportunity for me is really good and another opportunity for me to play basketball, I’m excited,” Sotto told the Adelaide website.

“I didn’t want to spend a lot of time not playing, I’m lucky I’ve been offered this deal.”

Playing time - or the lack of it - was an issue in Sotto's two years Down Under, but Adelaide coach CJ Bruton sounded consident on his center's next step.

“It’s all about taking the next step for Kai and he will continue to grow as basketballer,” Bruton said.