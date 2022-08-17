SMB dominates Meralco in Game 7, sets up finals face-off vs TNT

SAN Miguel is just too good to miss out on the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The Beermen flaunted their might in the most important game of the conference, never giving the Bolts a chance in a dominant 100-89 win to arrange a highly-awaited title showdown against reigning champion TNT.

June Mar Fajardo was again a forced to reckon with in the middle, while CJ Perez sparked the team's offense in transition to score the lopsided win in their do-or-die encounter at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Not even a belated charge by Meralco in the final quarter was enough to deny San Miguel its first trip in the all-Filipino finals since 2019

