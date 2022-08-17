Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Aug 17
    PBA

    SMB dominates Meralco in Game 7, sets up finals face-off vs TNT

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    June Mar Fajardo SMB vs Meralco
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SAN Miguel is just too good to miss out on the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

    The Beermen flaunted their might in the most important game of the conference, never giving the Bolts a chance in a dominant 100-89 win to arrange a highly-awaited title showdown against reigning champion TNT.

    June Mar Fajardo was again a forced to reckon with in the middle, while CJ Perez sparked the team's offense in transition to score the lopsided win in their do-or-die encounter at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    CJ Perez SMB vs Meralco

    Not even a belated charge by Meralco in the final quarter was enough to deny San Miguel its first trip in the all-Filipino finals since 2019

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

