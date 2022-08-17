June Mar marks SMB return to PBA Finals with P100,000 donation

A return to the PBA Philippine Cup finals and a donation worth P100,000.

June Mar Fajardo completed both on Wednesday night as San Miguel made short work of Meralco, 100-89, in their do-or-die clash to clinch the last berth in the best-of-seven title series.

The six-time MVP was a dominant force in the middle, throwing around his weight for 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Beermen back in the all-Filipino finals for the first time since 2019.

At the same time, the finals trip also meant Fajardo providing a financial contribution of P100K to a charity institution he will choose in coordination with the PBA.

At the start of the season, the Cebuano giant promised to donate P200 for every point he will score, P100 for every rebound he made, and P1,000 for every three-point converted.

That’s on top of the P100,000 he also guaranted to hand out should the Beermen reach the conference finals.

The move was a promise the San Miguel big man made to his late mother in an effort to help less fortunate individuals.

In all, Fajardo has so far accumulated a total of P172,000 cash donation.

