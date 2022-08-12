SMB a win away from finals after hard-earned Game 5 win over Meralco

SAN Miguel moved on the cusp of a return trip to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after an 89-78 Game 5 victory over Meralco on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
A third-quarter turnaround instigated by Jericho Cruz and CJ Perez allowed the Beermen to regain control of the match after trailing 44-41 at the break.
Cruz and Perez had nine each during that stretch before Rodney Brondial came through in the stretch to preserve the win after the Bolts made a late game rally.
San Miguel now holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series to move closer to making the all-Filipino finals for the first time since 2019.
"The third quarter was pivotal," coach Leo Austria pointed out after a game where the Beermen shot 55 percent from the floor while holding Meralco to just 28 percent.
