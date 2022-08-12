Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Aug 12
    PBA

    SMB a win away from finals after hard-earned Game 5 win over Meralco

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    CJ Perez Meralco SMB
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SAN Miguel moved on the cusp of a return trip to the PBA Philippine Cup finals after an 89-78 Game 5 victory over Meralco on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    A third-quarter turnaround instigated by Jericho Cruz and CJ Perez allowed the Beermen to regain control of the match after trailing 44-41 at the break.

    [See Magnolia avoids elimination with Game 5 win over TNT]

    Cruz and Perez had nine each during that stretch before Rodney Brondial came through in the stretch to preserve the win after the Bolts made a late game rally.

    San Miguel now holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series to move closer to making the all-Filipino finals for the first time since 2019.

    "The third quarter was pivotal," coach Leo Austria pointed out after a game where the Beermen shot 55 percent from the floor while holding Meralco to just 28 percent.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Video

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:

    POV,Zoom In

    Video
    PBA Updates
    topicRR PogoytopicLeo AustriatopicJio JalalontopicChris NewsometopicChot ReyestopicScottie Thompson
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again