    Magnolia delivers on both ends to hold off TNT, avoid elimination

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Mark Barroca Roger Pogoy Magnolia vs TNT Game 5
    Mark Barroca regains his offense in Game Five.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    MAGNOLIA just won't roll over and die.

    Staying out of foul trouble this time, the Hotshots got off to a fast start and then turned back a searing TNT comeback in the stretch to take Game 5 on Friday, 105-97, and stay alive in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

    Magnolia vs TNT Game 5 recap

    Mark Barroca made up for a five-point outing the last time by scoring 25 points and presiding over a huge first half by the Hotshots that gave them a good enough cushion and offset the Tropang Giga's fourth-quarter rally.

    The Hotshots still trail the best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Game 6 set Sunday also at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    "We lived for another day pero wala kaming dapat i-celebrate kasi we're still down in the series," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

