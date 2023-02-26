Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    San Miguel battles TNT for title in PBA 3x3 Third Conf grand finals

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SAN Miguel stands in the way of TNT's grand slam bid in the PBA 3x3.

    The Beermen outlasted J&T Express, 20-18, to seal a showdown with the top seed Tropang Giga for the championship of the Third Conference grand finals.

    Tonino Gonzaga and Wendell Comboy combined for 17 of the team's total output to turn back the fighting Express.

    The Tropang Giga earlier claimed the first finals berth with a 21-16 win over Barangay Ginebra in the other semis match up.

    Samboy de Leon

    Almond Vosotros finished with 11 points to lead the TNT charge.

    The scores

    Semis 1

    TNT (21) - Vosotros 11, Flores 6, De Leon 4, Exciminiano 0.

    Ginebra (16) - Aurin 7, Cu 5, Gumaru 2, Salcedo 2.

    Semis 2

    San Miguel (20) - Gonzaga 10, Comboy 7, Bono 3, De Vera 0

    J&T (18) - Datu 9, Rono 7, Sedurifa 2, Hayes 0.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

