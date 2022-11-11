San Juan Mayor Zamora on Amores incident: ‘Let the rule of law take its course’

THE local government of San Juan welcomes the formal complaint filed by Saint Benilde against John Amores of Jose Rizal University in the wake of the player’s punching rampage during their game in the NCAA Season 98 last Tuesday.

No less than the father of San Juan City, Mayor Francis Zamora hailed the move in an effort to "let the rule of law take its course."

On Friday, Saint Benilde players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis lodged a complaint against Amores at the San Juan City Prosecutor’s Office for serious physical injuries.

Both were badly affected when Amores charged to the Saint Benilde bench in a fit of rage late in the fourth quarter of a game the Blazers were leading, 71-51, striking players with wild abandon and resulting in Pasturan and Davis getting knocked out on the floor of the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu served as witness as he accompanied Pasturan and Davis in their complaint filed two days after the NCAA Management Committee punished the hot-headed Amores with an indefinite suspension.

Like everyone else, Zamora denounced the incident shown live on national television.

“As Mayor and a former athlete and basketball player, I strongly condemn the violence that happened, which was contrary to the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie fostered by sporting events such as this,” he said in a statement.

“Regardless of the intense emotions from the game and provocation from others, athletes are expected to maintain proper decorum at all time and show grace under pressure.”

Zamora once played for De La Salle University in the UAAP and Welcoat in the defunct Philippine Basketball League (PBL).

At the same time, San Juan also boasts of being the city that has a number of sports personalities serving as public officials such as councilors Paul Artadi, Don Allado, Ervic Vijandre, and two-time PBA MVP James Yap.

Zamora noted police personnel from Substation 4 of the San Juan Police Station were dispatched to the venue upon learning of the incident.

A San Juan CPS Desk Officer and an investigator later coordinated with NCAA officials on the matter.

“The PNP personnel were there and remained in the area to assist anyone who wanted to lodge a complaint or execute an affidavit of complaint,” said Zamora.

In ending, Zamora said "the law shall prevail in our Makabagong San Juan!"