RR Pogoy targeting TNT return for Christmas Day game vs Ginebra

CHRISTMAS is about to come early for TNT fans.

RR Pogoy is expected to make his on-court comeback on December 25 in the Christmas Day game against Ginebra — four months ahead of his initial six-month injury layoff.

The Gilas and TNT guard was diagnosed with myocarditis back in September, which initially ruled him out for the entire Commissioner's Cup.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa gladly shared the positive development amid a brutal injury wave for the Tropang Giga, notwithstanding its tense impasse with Mikey Williams.

"It's not six months. Tinitignan namin 'yung [December] 25. Baka maglaro si Roger (Pogoy) sa December 25 (versus Ginebra).

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

"That's just over a month and that's a big plus for us. We miss Roger now that Mikey (Williams) isn't there, kaya at least papasok si Roger which is a consolation," said Lastimosa.

"May mga cardiologists na nag-check sa kanya, testing Roger every time. Every two weeks, mino-monitor pa rin si Roger pero 'yung last niya na supposed to be na MRI, stress test, treadmill, lahat, he passed everything."

Among key aces mentioned by Lastimosa in TNT's growing injury list are Poy Erram, Kib Montalbo, Paul Varilla, and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

