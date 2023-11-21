Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 21
    PBA

    RR Pogoy targeting TNT return for Christmas Day game vs Ginebra

    Xmas about to come early for TNT fans
    by John Mark Garcia
    6 hours ago
    rr roger pogoy gilas tnt
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CHRISTMAS is about to come early for TNT fans.

    RR Pogoy is expected to make his on-court comeback on December 25 in the Christmas Day game against Ginebra — four months ahead of his initial six-month injury layoff.

    The Gilas and TNT guard was diagnosed with myocarditis back in September, which initially ruled him out for the entire Commissioner's Cup.

    READ: Sidelined due to heart condition, RR Pogoy expects to be back in action in six months

    TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa gladly shared the positive development amid a brutal injury wave for the Tropang Giga, notwithstanding its tense impasse with Mikey Williams.

    "It's not six months. Tinitignan namin 'yung [December] 25. Baka maglaro si Roger (Pogoy) sa December 25 (versus Ginebra).

    rr pogoy blackwater vs tnt

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "That's just over a month and that's a big plus for us. We miss Roger now that Mikey (Williams) isn't there, kaya at least papasok si Roger which is a consolation," said Lastimosa.

    "May mga cardiologists na nag-check sa kanya, testing Roger every time. Every two weeks, mino-monitor pa rin si Roger pero 'yung last niya na supposed to be na MRI, stress test, treadmill, lahat, he passed everything."

    Among key aces mentioned by Lastimosa in TNT's growing injury list are Poy Erram, Kib Montalbo, Paul Varilla, and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again