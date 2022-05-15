Arana, Mamuyac, Javi GDL, Shaun I named to Gilas pool ahead of PBA draft

FOUR members of the 47th PBA Rookie Draft class was named to the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Gian Mamuyac, Shaun Ildefonso, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Justin Arana were picked by Gilas coach Chot Reyes from among the 66 players entered in the draft pool.

Reyes made the announcement via zoom from Hanoi, Vietnam where Gilas Pilipinas will be defending the basketball gold medal.

The selection was made prior to the 4 p.m. rookie draft at the Robinsons Place in Manila.

As per an earlier agreement, all four would be made available for a Gilas call-up anytime, but will be allowed to play for their respective PBA mother teams when the national team is inactive.

The set-up replaced the special Gilas draft which was institutionalized in past years.

Reyes said he has yet to personally talk to the four players as the two sides are busy with the SEA Games campaign and the PBA draft, respectively.

