Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Blackwater agree to three-year deal

TOP overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Blackwater have reached a contract agreement that will make the highly-touted Fil-Ams one of the faces of the souped-up Bossing for the new PBA season.

Team manager Johnson Martinez said only a formal signing will be done to make the three-year offered deal to Rosser and his camp official.

“May agreement na kami,” said Johnson on Monday.

The year’s No. 1 selection though, has yet to show up at Bossing practices as he’s still resting after playing in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi as part of the Limitless App 3x3 team.

Rosser along with Marvin Hayes, Jorey Napoles, and Reymar Caduyac notched a bronze medal in the second edition of the half-court game in the biennial meet.

He missed playing during Blackwater’s tune-up match against Phoenix on Saturday at the Upper Deck gym, which the Bossing dominated in the first half, but lost by eight points in the end.

