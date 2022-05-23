Rain or Shine signs Gian Mamuyac, Shaun Ildefonso, Jhonard Clarito

RAIN or Shine wasted no time signing the three rookies it acquired in the recent PBA Draft.

The Elasto Painters came to terms with first round picks Gian Mamuyac and Shaun Ildefonso, along with second round draftee Jhonard Clarito, who all signed on the dotted line on Monday.

All three rookies were signed to a two-year contract each, according to Rain or Shine basketball operations head Caloy Garcia. Mamuyac was selected No. 5 overall, while Ildefonso was drafted at No. 10.

Clarito was picked in the second round at 17th overall.

