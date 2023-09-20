Ayo convinced Converge draft haul includes a couple of sleepers

CONVERGE coach Aldin Ayo was very pleased with the team's PBA Rookie Draft haul beginning with first-round pick Schonny Winston.

Ayo said the arrival of Winston filled the void left by Maverick Ahanmisi, who signed a three-year contract with Barangay Ginebra during the offseason.

“Crucial sa amin because we lost Maverick,” said Ayo. “We have that spot na kulang. Schonny can fill that spot.”

Projected by many as an early pick, Winston, an MVP candidate in last season’s UAAP competition, was snagged by Converge at No. 9, the first of back-to-back first-round picks that saw it select BJ Andrade at 10th.

Ayo credited Converge team manager Jacob Lao for solid late picks Bryan Santos, JL Delos Santos, and Val Fornillos, Ayo also mentioned the likes of Kamron Vigan-Fleming and King Caralipio.

“Actually, Jacob made all these picks happen,” said Ayo. “We just trusted him. We were happy after the draft. We weren’t able to get the bigs. Obviously, we want bigs. But when the bigs were picked by other teams, we just went for the best available talent.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Jacob made a tremendous decision in getting Schonny and also other picks especially Fleming,” said Ayo.

Picked in the sixth round at 61st overall, Vigan-Fleming, a product of National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association side Bethesda University, looks like a steal based on his showing in practice so far, Ayo said.

“Nobody knew him and it was only Jacob who knew him,” said Ayo.

Converge was also surprised that they still got Caralipio, an NCAA Finals MVP last season, so late in the draft.

“We were surprised that King Caralipio made it to the fifth round,” said Ayo.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph