NLEX preserves early lead vs Rain or Shine to clinch playoff spot

NLEX came out firing early, sustaining its big lead to defeat Rain or Shine, 110-99, on Saturday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors led by as many as 29 points fueled by a 10-0 start to the ballgame which they never relinquished.

Kevin Alas scored a game-high 28 points to help the Road Warriors stave off a late push by the Elasto Painters.

NLEX raised its record to 6-3 to book a seat in the quarterfinals, as Rain or Shine fell to 2-6.

The Road Warriors won after building a 46-17 lead in the second quarter, with Alas tallying 10 points in the second quarter.

Wayne Selden Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Don Trollano also chipped in 20 points including a buzzer-beating three that put NLEX up, 62-35.

Rey Nambatac had 26 points and scored a lay-up to cut the deficit down to seven, 104-97, with 1:26 left in the game but NLEX responded with a basket by Selden which Rain or Shine was unable to answer.

“It was just our turnovers that hurt us in the second half,” said NLEX coach Frankie Lim. “I was so happy in the first half that we won in rebounding. I think we lost again in the second half. That’s the key. Once we control the boards, we can do what we want.”

Gabe Norwood had 13 points, but import Greg Smith II only scored three points after playing for just 15 minutes.

The scores:

NLEX 110 – Alas 28, Selden 21, Trollano 20, Miranda 8, Doliguez 8, Rosales 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Nieto 6, Pascual 4.

Rain or Shine 99 – Nambatac 26, Norwood 13, Demusis 12, Santillan 10, Mamuyac 7, Ildefonso 7, Borboran 7, Caracut 5, Belga 4, Yap 3, Smith 3, Ponferada 2, Asistio 0, Clarito 0.

Quarters: 33-13; 62-35; 80-66; 110-99.