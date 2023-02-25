Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 26
    PBA

    NLEX preserves early lead vs Rain or Shine to clinch playoff spot

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Kevin Alas NLEX vs Rain or Shine
    Kevin Alas falls just short of breaching the 30-point barrier.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    NLEX came out firing early, sustaining its big lead to defeat Rain or Shine, 110-99, on Saturday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    NLEX vs Rain or Shine recap

    The Road Warriors led by as many as 29 points fueled by a 10-0 start to the ballgame which they never relinquished.

    Kevin Alas scored a game-high 28 points to help the Road Warriors stave off a late push by the Elasto Painters.

    NLEX raised its record to 6-3 to book a seat in the quarterfinals, as Rain or Shine fell to 2-6.

    The Road Warriors won after building a 46-17 lead in the second quarter, with Alas tallying 10 points in the second quarter.

    Wayne Selden NLEX vs RoS

    Wayne Selden Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Don Trollano also chipped in 20 points including a buzzer-beating three that put NLEX up, 62-35.

    Rey Nambatac had 26 points and scored a lay-up to cut the deficit down to seven, 104-97, with 1:26 left in the game but NLEX responded with a basket by Selden which Rain or Shine was unable to answer.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    “It was just our turnovers that hurt us in the second half,” said NLEX coach Frankie Lim. “I was so happy in the first half that we won in rebounding. I think we lost again in the second half. That’s the key. Once we control the boards, we can do what we want.”

    Gabe Norwood had 13 points, but import Greg Smith II only scored three points after playing for just 15 minutes.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The scores:

      NLEX 110 – Alas 28, Selden 21, Trollano 20, Miranda 8, Doliguez 8, Rosales 8, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Nieto 6, Pascual 4.

      Rain or Shine 99 – Nambatac 26, Norwood 13, Demusis 12, Santillan 10, Mamuyac 7, Ildefonso 7, Borboran 7, Caracut 5, Belga 4, Yap 3, Smith 3, Ponferada 2, Asistio 0, Clarito 0.

      Quarters: 33-13; 62-35; 80-66; 110-99.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Kevin Alas falls just short of breaching the 30-point barrier.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again